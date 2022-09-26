The body of a man killed by a Russian soldier was exhumed in Kharkiv region

Law enforcement officers exhumed the body of a local resident who was killed by the Russian occupiers in the village of Cherkasski Tyshki in Kharkiv region.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.
According to the preliminary version of the investigation, the 58-year-old man was killed by the Russian military on April 21. His fellow villagers buried him in a private yard.
Prosecutors, together with police officers, also inspected the places where Russian soldiers lived during the occupation of the Lipetsk community.
The occupiers occupied the premises of the Slobozhan village council, a kindergarten and the post office in Liptsy, the companyʼs hangars and the cultural center in the village of Vesele. Everywhere they went, the Latin letters "Z" were painted on the walls, garbage, dirt, cigarette butts and empty alcohol bottles.
- At the beginning of September, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a counteroffensive in Kharkiv region. Ukrainian troops managed to liberate 421 settlements, including Izyum and Balaklia.
- On September 15, it became known that a mass burial of dead soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and civilians was found near Izyum.
- On September 25, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced that two more mass graves had been found in Izyum. Hundreds of people are buried there.