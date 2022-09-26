The body of a man killed by a Russian soldier was exhumed in Kharkiv region

Law enforcement officers exhumed the body of a local resident who was killed by the Russian occupiers in the village of Cherkasski Tyshki in Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

According to the preliminary version of the investigation, the 58-year-old man was killed by the Russian military on April 21. His fellow villagers buried him in a private yard.

Prosecutors, together with police officers, also inspected the places where Russian soldiers lived during the occupation of the Lipetsk community.

The occupiers occupied the premises of the Slobozhan village council, a kindergarten and the post office in Liptsy, the companyʼs hangars and the cultural center in the village of Vesele. Everywhere they went, the Latin letters "Z" were painted on the walls, garbage, dirt, cigarette butts and empty alcohol bottles.