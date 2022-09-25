Zelensky: Two more mass graves were found in de-occupied Izyum

Two more mass graves were found in the city of Izyum, Kharkiv region. Hundreds of people are buried there.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with CBS.

"I got more information today. Journalists are on the way. They found two more mass graves, large graves with hundreds of people. And this is in a small city of Izyum," he said.

He recalled that almost half a thousand bodies of the dead were recovered from the mass burial, about which became known on September 15.

"Whole families were tortured and killed. Families were buried together. [There are] adults, men and women, and small children with bullets in their heads. Some parts of their bodies were missing," Zelensky said.