Reuters: Five EU countries propose to completely ban the import of Russian diamonds. Belgium is still against it

Five countries of the European Union (EU) have prepared a joint proposal for a complete ban on the import of diamonds from the Russian Federation.

Reuters writes about it.

Poland, Ireland, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia favor a total restriction on Russian gems. However, Belgium, which is the worldʼs largest diamond trading center, previously rejected such proposals.

The Antwerp World Diamond Center said that the sanctions will reduce about 30% of business and will be beneficial to competitors. They also believe that customers should be allowed to decide for themselves whether they want Russian gems.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexandre de Croo told an international diamond conference on September 14 that such a ban would be a "huge loss" and hurt the industry, which accounts for 5% of Belgiumʼs exports and about 30 000 jobs in the country.

However, Reuters interlocutors, an EU representative and a diplomat who participated in the preparation of new sanctions against Russia expect Belgium to lift its veto.

The EUʼs executive commission is expected to present an official proposal to member states on additional sanctions against Russia this week.