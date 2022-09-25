The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia stated that they will not recognize the results of pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia Nikola Selaković stated that his country will not recognize the results of the Russian pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine.
The local publication "Politics" writes about it.
Selaković said that Serbia cannot do this in accordance with the UN Charter and generally accepted principles and norms of international law.
"On the one hand, our principled commitment to the principles and norms of international public law, the Charter of the United Nations, and on the other hand, this would be completely contrary to our state and national interests, our policy of preserving territorial integrity and sovereignty, and commitment to the principle of the inviolability of borders," — said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia.
- During his election campaign this year, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, in particular, emphasized that he had met with Russian President Putin 19 times. However, this did not prevent him from asserting at the same time that Serbia aspires to become a member of the European Union. Despite this, Serbia is almost entirely dependent on Russian gas, and its army maintains close ties with the Russian military. Although Serbia supported two UN resolutions condemning Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, it refused to impose sanctions against Moscow.
- On September 20, the heads of the administrations of the territories of Ukraine occupied by Russia announced the holding of "referendums" on joining the Russian Federation on September 23-27.
- The USA and the EU condemned Russiaʼs intention to annex the occupied Ukrainian territories. Ukraine stated that the "referendums" will not affect plans to liberate the territories. The G7 countries promised Russia new sanctions.
- On September 21, Putin announced a partial mobilization in Russia, supported the holding of pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine, and threatened nuclear weapons in the event of an attack on the Russian Federation.