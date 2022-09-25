The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia stated that they will not recognize the results of pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia Nikola Selaković stated that his country will not recognize the results of the Russian pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

The local publication "Politics" writes about it.

Selaković said that Serbia cannot do this in accordance with the UN Charter and generally accepted principles and norms of international law.

"On the one hand, our principled commitment to the principles and norms of international public law, the Charter of the United Nations, and on the other hand, this would be completely contrary to our state and national interests, our policy of preserving territorial integrity and sovereignty, and commitment to the principle of the inviolability of borders," — said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia.