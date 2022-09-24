BBC investigation: Darknet reports of US arms trade to Ukraine turned out to be Russian fakes

Russian state channels and pro-Russian Telegram channels have repeatedly written about the fact that American weapons, which are transferred to Ukraine, are quietly sold on the darknet. It turned out that all these were fake Russian ads.

This is stated in the BBC investigation.

Journalists decided to independently check the reported of Russian channels. They really found such proposals and began to study them in detail. In the ads, the "sellers" really promised to supply NATO weapons to anyone willing to pay. Kyiv was indicated as a geotag, but the name of the capital in Ukrainian was written incorrectly.

One such "seller", which was often mentioned by Russian channels, is called Weapons Ukraine. He writes that he has allegedly successfully completed 32 deals for the sale of American weapons. However, the journalists found that the photos from the ads do not always correspond to the description. Moreover, they were made several years before the start of a full-scale war in Ukraine.

For example, in one of the ads, the "seller" used a photo of an M4 carbine taken as far back as 2014. And on the offer for the sale of the Switchblade drone, a photo of such a drone shot down in Syria was photoshopped.

Later, the journalists decided to contact the sellers and ask for details about the "purchase" of weapons. The first thing that caught my eye was the large number of mistakes when communicating in Ukrainian. To a direct question about errors, the "seller" replied that he was allegedly from Poland. However, linguistics experts are sure that the message was actually written by a Russian-speaking person — and the Ukrainian messages were accurately translated by an online translator from Russian, and not, for example, from Polish.

In addition, the company KELA, which specializes in the analysis of cybercrime threats, conducted its own research to analyze the trading platform itself, where the ads for the sale of weapons appeared. There, it is considered suspicious, since activity on the site is minimal, and experienced users of the darknet have never heard of him.