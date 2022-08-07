”No proof.” Podolyak commented on the CBS film with information about the “disappearance” of Western weapons in Ukraine

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office, denied the information presented in the CBS documentary that Western-supplied weapons do not reach the Ukrainian military.

He wrote about it on Twitter.

"Propaganda exploits fear. Russia seeks to discredit in the eyes of Western societies with allegations about "black market of weapons”. As a result — to block support. But there is no proof in six months. This a war live where everything is seen: total accounting and control," he wrote.

The film "Arming Ukraine" was released on CBS on August 4. In it, among other things, the US citizen Andy Milborn, the founder of the Mozart Group military company, which specializes in military training, claims that some of the Western supplies — drones, body armor, helmets, etc. — do not reach the front line.