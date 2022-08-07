”No proof.” Podolyak commented on the CBS film with information about the “disappearance” of Western weapons in Ukraine

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office, denied the information presented in the CBS documentary that Western-supplied weapons do not reach the Ukrainian military.
He wrote about it on Twitter.
"Propaganda exploits fear. Russia seeks to discredit in the eyes of Western societies with allegations about "black market of weapons”. As a result — to block support. But there is no proof in six months. This a war live where everything is seen: total accounting and control," he wrote.
The film "Arming Ukraine" was released on CBS on August 4. In it, among other things, the US citizen Andy Milborn, the founder of the Mozart Group military company, which specializes in military training, claims that some of the Western supplies — drones, body armor, helmets, etc. — do not reach the front line.
- On July 21, the official representative of Europol, Jan Op Gen Oorth, in a comment to German journalists, stated that Europol detects signs of arms smuggling from Ukraine. There are cases of trade in firearms and military goods on the black market. According to the representative of Europol, cases were recorded when people left Ukraine with firearms. There are also fears that weapons and ammunition are stored along the border for further smuggling into the EU.
- Prior to that, the Verkhovna Rada created a Temporary Investigative Commission for monitoring the receipt and use of international material and technical aid during martial law.
- The EU stated that the information about "Ukraine smuggling weapons" supplied to it by its allies is an intensive disinformation campaign initiated by Russia. The U.S. also sees no signs that Ukraine can smuggle the provided weapons out of the country: "We see no signs that these weapons went anywhere other than to fight the Russians."