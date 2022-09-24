Zelensky awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to the fallen soldier, whose hand with blue and yellow bracelets was found in Izyum

President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to the fallen soldier Serhii Sova. His hand with blue and yellow bracelets was found during the exhumation of the bodies in liberated Izyum.

This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 666/2022.

"To confer the title of Hero of Ukraine with the award of the Golden Star Order to Serhii Oleksandrovych, a senior soldier (posthumously)," the document states.

The day before, it became known that the soldierʼs body had already been handed over to the family for burial. On September 23, the man was buried in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region.

In addition, the Office of the President said that in the Mariinsky Palace, Zelensky presented the title of Hero of Ukraine to previously awarded military personnel, as well as to the families of those who received this title posthumously.