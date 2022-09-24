Zelensky awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to the fallen soldier, whose hand with blue and yellow bracelets was found in Izyum

President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to the fallen soldier Serhii Sova. His hand with blue and yellow bracelets was found during the exhumation of the bodies in liberated Izyum.
This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 666/2022.
"To confer the title of Hero of Ukraine with the award of the Golden Star Order to Serhii Oleksandrovych, a senior soldier (posthumously)," the document states.
The day before, it became known that the soldierʼs body had already been handed over to the family for burial. On September 23, the man was buried in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region.
In addition, the Office of the President said that in the Mariinsky Palace, Zelensky presented the title of Hero of Ukraine to previously awarded military personnel, as well as to the families of those who received this title posthumously.
- The body with the bracelets was exhumed along with hundreds of others in graves in Izyum. In general, the tortured and killed by the Russian occupiers lie there. Approximately, 445 graves were found, which may contain up to a thousand people. Exhumation will last two weeks.
- Also in Izyum, a torture chamber was found in the local police station, which was set up by the Russian military there.