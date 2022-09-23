Zelensky created 20 military administrations in the occupied Luhansk region

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy established 20 military-civilian administrations in the occupied territories of the Luhansk region.

This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 665/2022.

Zelensky created military administrations in the cities of Svatove, Starobilsk, and Shchastya. Other military administrations will be created in the towns and villages of the Luhansk region.

In many other cities, including Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk, Kreminnaya, Rubizhne, and others, military-civilian administrations were established earlier.