Zelensky created 20 military administrations in the occupied Luhansk region

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy established 20 military-civilian administrations in the occupied territories of the Luhansk region.
This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 665/2022.
Zelensky created military administrations in the cities of Svatove, Starobilsk, and Shchastya. Other military administrations will be created in the towns and villages of the Luhansk region.
In many other cities, including Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk, Kreminnaya, Rubizhne, and others, military-civilian administrations were established earlier.
- On September 20, the heads of the administrations of the territories of Ukraine occupied by Russia announced the holding of "referendums" on joining the Russian Federation on September 23-27.
- The USA and the EU condemned Russiaʼs intention to annex the occupied Ukrainian territories. Ukraine stated that the "referendums" will not affect plans to liberate the territories. The G7 countries promised Russia new sanctions.
- Pseudo-referendums in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine are held with extremely low turnout, and the organizers are accompanied by Russian military personnel. They go around peopleʼs residential buildings and private residences and actually force them to "vote" at gunpoint.