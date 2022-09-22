The body of a man was exhumed in Kharkiv region. He was shot in the back by a Russian soldier

On September 17, the body of a 68-year-old man who was shot by a Russian serviceman was exhumed in the village of Makarove, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

According to the investigation, on May 5, 2022, in the then-occupied village of Makarove, a Russian soldier shot a local resident who was walking down the street. The tragedy happened in front of the brother of the deceased. The man saw from afar how the occupier fired several shots.

The law enforcement officers have previously established that the Russian shot from an automatic weapon with a sight — first at the manʼs legs, and then shot him in the back.

According to the specified fact, criminal proceedings were opened under Part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is a violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.