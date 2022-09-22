The body of a man was exhumed in Kharkiv region. He was shot in the back by a Russian soldier

On September 17, the body of a 68-year-old man who was shot by a Russian serviceman was exhumed in the village of Makarove, Kharkiv region.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.
According to the investigation, on May 5, 2022, in the then-occupied village of Makarove, a Russian soldier shot a local resident who was walking down the street. The tragedy happened in front of the brother of the deceased. The man saw from afar how the occupier fired several shots.
The law enforcement officers have previously established that the Russian shot from an automatic weapon with a sight — first at the manʼs legs, and then shot him in the back.
According to the specified fact, criminal proceedings were opened under Part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is a violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.
- At the beginning of September, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a counteroffensive in Kharkiv region. Ukrainian troops managed to liberate 421 settlements, including Izyum and Balaklia.
- A mass burial site was found in the de-occupied territory of the Kharkiv region near Izyum — roughly 445 graves there. Law enforcement officers also discovered the bodies of almost 50 dead civilians.
- As of September 21, 263 bodies have already been exhumed from mass burial sites near Izyum.