263 bodies were exhumed at the mass burial site under Izyum

263 bodies have already been exhumed from mass burial sites near the liberated Izyum.

This was reported by the press service of the National Police Department in the Kharkiv region.

According to Dmytro Shevchuk, Deputy Head of the Department for the Investigation of Crimes Committed in the Conditions of a Military Conflict, the Main Investigative Department of the National Police, during a visual inspection of some of the exhumed bodies, signs of torture were found, some people had their hands tied, and had stab wounds.

"The bodies are in a state of putrefactive changes, so the investigation will have more detailed information after the forensic medical examinations, which have already been scheduled," said Shevchuk.