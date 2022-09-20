On September 20, as part of the exchange with Russia, Ukraine returned the bodies of 25 more fallen defenders.
This was reported by the Official Representation of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.
"The operation was carried out with the cooperation of the Commissioner for Missing Persons Oleh Kotenko and other law enforcement agencies of Ukraine. The process of returning the bodies takes place in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Convention," the message reads.
- The last exchange of prisoners took place on September 2 in the Donetsk region. Then Ukraine returned 14 defenders.
- The day before, it became known that about 50 women who left “Azovstal” are in Russian captivity. Two of them are pregnant — one is about to give birth, and the other is 4 months pregnant. The occupiers refused to hand over the women.