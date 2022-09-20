On September 20, as part of the exchange with Russia, Ukraine returned the bodies of 25 more fallen defenders.

This was reported by the Official Representation of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

"The operation was carried out with the cooperation of the Commissioner for Missing Persons Oleh Kotenko and other law enforcement agencies of Ukraine. The process of returning the bodies takes place in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Convention," the message reads.