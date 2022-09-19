50 women from “Azovstal” are being held captive by the Russians. Two of them are pregnant

About 50 women who left Azovstal are currently in Russian captivity. Two of them are pregnant — one is about to give birth, and the other is 4 months pregnant.

Olena Tolkachova, head of the Azov patronage service, told about this in an interview with "Ukrainian Pravda".

"According to our agreements, the women were supposed to leave just after the exchange of the seriously wounded. We have two pregnant women there, one from "Azov", the other is either a border guard or a marine — I donʼt know for sure. The one who is not from "Azov", she is about to give birth. "The one from Azov is four months pregnant," Tolkachova said.

She emphasized that the Russians refused to hand over women, even pregnant ones.