Another prisoner exchange took place in the Donetsk region — 14 Ukrainian defenders returned from Russian captivity

Another exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine took place in the Donetsk region — 14 Ukrainian defenders returned home, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported.

Among the freed Ukrainians are ten soldiers from the 58th Separate Mechanized Brigade and four from the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade. They were captured by the Russians in the spring of this year. Among the released soldiers is an officer and a military medic.