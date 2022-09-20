The bodies of two more men tortured by the Russians were found in Kyiv region

The bodies of two men tortured by the occupiers were found near the village of Myrotske in the Bucha district of Kyiv region.

This was reported by the Chief of the Kyiv region Police Andrii Nebytov.

Local volunteers checked the forest and discovered the remains of those killed in the abandoned positions of the Russian army. Earlier, 18 civilians killed by the Russians were found in this place.

In one of the pits, next to the dugouts of Russian soldiers, was the body of a man with his hands tied, with a cap pulled over his face and tape around his neck. The deceased had glasses in his pocket.

The second person killed was wearing a khaki fleece jacket with chevrons of the SSU National Academy. The man had a gold wedding ring on his ring finger. The police of the Kyiv region are currently investigating the identities of those killed.