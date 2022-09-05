The dead bodies of at least two more tortured civilians were found in Bucha

In Bucha (Kyiv region) the remains of at least two civilians killed by Russian invaders were found in one of the garages. On September 5, the head of the police of the Kyiv region Andrii Nebytov reported on this.

People were executed and burned, the garage was also completely burned down. According to local residents, during the occupation, the Russian military killed several civilians in this garage. Two chains, a Christian cross, a six-pointed star, a hairpin and three keys on a metal holder were found on the spot.

If you recognize anything of these things and have information about the dead people, call 102.