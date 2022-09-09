One more civilian killed by the Russians was found in the Moschun village (Kyiv region)

In the Moschun village (Kyiv region) near the forest, a skull was found. It was sprinkled with earth — these are the remains of a person who was killed by the Russian military during the occupation of the village.
On September 9, the head of the Regional Police Andriy Nebytov reported on this.
During the examination, it was established that the bones of the skull have damage that may indicate that the person was executed.
As of September 9, 1 360 bodies of civilians who died during the occupation were found in Kyiv region.
- On September 5, the remains of at least two civilians who were killed by the Russian occupiers were found in one of the garages in Bucha, Kyiv region. People were executed and burned, the garage was also completely burned down.
- On September 2, the burial of the unclaimed bodies of residents who died during the occupation of the Bucha district by Russian troops was completed in Bucha. At that time, 15 people were buried in the cemetery, among them only two could be identified. In total, 419 people who died during the occupation were buried in the city.