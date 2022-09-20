The British Prime Minister will call on world leaders to increase military support for Ukraine

Great Britain plans to allocate at least £2.3 billion or more for military support to Ukraine in 2023. That was the amount of aid in 2022.

This was reported by the head of the British government Liz Truss on the eve of her speech at the UN General Assembly in New York, writes the Financial Times.

She intends to highlight to world leaders the successful counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as an example of what can be achieved with Western support, and will call for long-term support for the country.

"Ukraineʼs victories in recent weeks are inspiring. Time and time again, these brave people have defied the doubters and shown what they can do when given the military, economic and political support they need," the Prime Minister noted.

According to the BBC, the exact nature of military support from the UK in 2023 is still unknown, but the package is expected to include new M270 MLRS installations. "We need to work together to end this once and for all," she emphasized.