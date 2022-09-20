Erdogan: Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 200 prisoners of war

Turkish President Recep Erdogan stated that Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 200 prisoners of war.

He told about this in an interview with the American television channel PBS.

According to Erdogan, he had meaningful talks with Putin in Uzbekistan, during which this issue was also raised.

"At the moment, for example, an agreement has been reached on the exchange of 200 prisoners of war. This is a good achievement," Erdogan noted.