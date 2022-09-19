Germany will transfer four more Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers to Ukraine

Ukraine will receive four more Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers from Germany.
Der Spiegel writes about it.
Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said that together with the howitzers, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive an additional package of ammunition.
According to her, this will increase the number of guns supplied by Germany to Ukraine to 14. Together with the howitzers supplied by the Netherlands, the number of PzH 2000 self-propelled guns transferred to Ukraine will increase to 22.
- On September 15, Germany, for the first time, agreed to transfer armored vehicles to Ukraine. It is about 50 Dingo armored vehicles. Ukraine is also promised two more MARS II multiple rocket launcher systems.
- The German leadership does not yet want to deliver Marder BMPs and Leopard tanks to Ukraine.