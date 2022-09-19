Germany will transfer four more Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers to Ukraine

Ukraine will receive four more Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers from Germany.

Der Spiegel writes about it.

Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said that together with the howitzers, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive an additional package of ammunition.

According to her, this will increase the number of guns supplied by Germany to Ukraine to 14. Together with the howitzers supplied by the Netherlands, the number of PzH 2000 self-propelled guns transferred to Ukraine will increase to 22.