“Schemes” showed satellite images of the occupiersʼ attempt to build a crossing near the Kakhovska HPP

Planet Labs satellite images recorded attempts by the occupiers to rebuild the crossing near the Kakhovska HPP.

This was reported by the "Schemes" project, in whose possession the pictures ended up.

In the pictures taken on September 18, under the damaged part of the bridge, you can see an embankment and previously flooded cars. In the report of the General Staff dated September 17, it was said that the occupiers had sunk nine wagons for the reconstruction of the crossing near the Kakhovska HPP.

On the satellite photo from September 16, which is also available to "Schemes", you can see the place where the wagons were flooded. It was there that the embankment appeared later. Planet Labs also recorded small crossings nearby, on the other side of the Kakhovska HPP. They were not yet in the pictures for September 2.