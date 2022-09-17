General Staff: The occupiers flooded nine wagons near the Kakhovka HPP, preparing a crossing for escape

The occupiers, preparing to retreat from the Kherson region, sunk nine traincars for this purpose.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army.

"In connection with the successful actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces to disable all crossings across the Dnipro in the Kherson direction, the occupiers are preparing their retreat routes. So, in the area of the Kakhovka HPP, for the construction of a further crossing, they flooded 9 traincars," the General Staff report says.

In addition, as reported by the General Staff, the destruction of more than 180 occupiers in Kherson on September 10 was confirmed. The blow was inflicted on the building of the company Alkoservice, where the personnel and military equipment of the enemy were located.

"For five days, units of the Russian Guard and the FSB dismantled the rubble and retrieved the bodies of the dead, trying to hide the losses," the message reads.

Also in Kherson region, the occupation authorities continue to force local entrepreneurs to make calculations in Russian rubles. Representatives of the occupiers conduct weekly inspections and threaten to "nationalize" the business if they refuse to cooperate.