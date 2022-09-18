Prime Minister Shmyhal and First Lady Olena Zelenska honored the memory of Queen Elizabeth II in London

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and First Lady Olena Zelenska honored the memory of the deceased Queen Elizabeth II in London by taking part in the farewell ceremony.
Together with the Prime Minister and Zelenska, Ambassador of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko and his wife Inna paid their respects to the Queen at the Westminster Palace.
During the visit, Shmyhal held talks with the new British Foreign Minister James Cleverley, discussing strategic cooperation between the countries, and Zelenska met with the Princess of Wales.
- Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 in Great Britain at the age of 96. Earlier in the day, Buckingham Palace reported the Queenʼs worsening condition and advised her to remain under the care of doctors at Balmoral.
- Queen Elizabeth IIʼs funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.
- The flight from Edinburgh to London carrying Queen Elizabeth IIʼs coffin has become the most tracked flight of all time on Flightradar.