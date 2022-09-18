Prime Minister Shmyhal and First Lady Olena Zelenska honored the memory of Queen Elizabeth II in London

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and First Lady Olena Zelenska honored the memory of the deceased Queen Elizabeth II in London by taking part in the farewell ceremony.

Together with the Prime Minister and Zelenska, Ambassador of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko and his wife Inna paid their respects to the Queen at the Westminster Palace.

During the visit, Shmyhal held talks with the new British Foreign Minister James Cleverley, discussing strategic cooperation between the countries, and Zelenska met with the Princess of Wales.