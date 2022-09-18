The Czech Republic calls for the creation of an international tribunal regarding Russiaʼs crimes in Ukraine

The Czech Republic, which currently chairs the EU Council, has called for the creation of an international tribunal to investigate Russiaʼs war crimes in Ukraine.

The Guardian writes about it.

"In the 21st century, such attacks against the civilian population are unthinkable and abhorrent. We must not overlook it. We stand for the punishment of all war criminals. I call for the speedy establishment of a special international tribunal that will prosecute the crime of aggression," said Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský.