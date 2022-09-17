Zaporizhzhia NPP again receives electricity from the Ukrainian system

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been reconnected to the Ukrainian power system.

This was reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The repaired 750-kilovolt line now supplies Europeʼs largest nuclear power plant with electricity needed for reactor cooling and other critical safety functions. It is noted that after the ZNPP was de-energized two weeks ago, the plant was first powered by its own electricity, and then through backup power lines that connected it to the grid through the power distribution point of the Zaporizhzhya Thermal Power Plant.

Three other main external transmission lines of 750 kV remain faulty. All six reactors at the ZNPP are in a cold shutdown state, but they still require electricity to support necessary safety-related functions. Since September 5, the station has not supplied electricity to households, factories and others.

The 750 kV line was restored on the same day that the national operator Energoatom announced the delivery of spare parts for the repair of power lines, as well as additional fuel reserves for the stationʼs emergency diesel generators, which can be used as backups.

"Reliable external power supply from the grid and back-up power supply systems are essential to ensure nuclear safety and prevent a nuclear accident, even when reactors are no longer operating," the IAEA emphasizes.