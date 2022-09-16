”Energoatom” handed over 25 trucks with spare parts, chemical reagents and fuel to the ZNPP

"Energoatom" handed over the necessary spare parts, materials and diesel fuel for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
On Friday, September 16, a convoy of 25 trucks passed the checkpoints of the Russian occupiers and reached Energodar. The trucks delivered the necessary spare parts to repair the damaged power lines and power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which continues to be terrorized by the Russian occupiers.
In addition, the stock of chemical reagents necessary for the operation of the ZNPP and additional fuel reserves to ensure the operation of diesel generators in the event of a power outage were transferred to the ZNPP.
- On September 1, the IAEA mission arrived at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The head of the agency, Raphael Grossi, said that six IAEA employees remain at the station. The agencyʼs delegation "saw everything it wanted to see in the first place." Grossi stated that he saw "remains of shells on the buildings — this means that the physical integrity of the objects was violated." However, the vast majority of the protection and safety systems at the station are in "relatively good condition".
- On September 5, four of the six representatives of the IAEA inspection team completed their work at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and left the site of the plant, two experts will continue their work at the ZNPP on a permanent basis. On the same day, the last line connecting the plant to the energy system of Ukraine was turned off at the Zaporizhzhya NPP.