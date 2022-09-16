”Energoatom” handed over 25 trucks with spare parts, chemical reagents and fuel to the ZNPP

"Energoatom" handed over the necessary spare parts, materials and diesel fuel for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

On Friday, September 16, a convoy of 25 trucks passed the checkpoints of the Russian occupiers and reached Energodar. The trucks delivered the necessary spare parts to repair the damaged power lines and power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which continues to be terrorized by the Russian occupiers.

In addition, the stock of chemical reagents necessary for the operation of the ZNPP and additional fuel reserves to ensure the operation of diesel generators in the event of a power outage were transferred to the ZNPP.