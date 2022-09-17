They electrocuted people and burned crosses on the bodies. The SSU published the testimony of a Kupyansk resident who was tortured by the occupiers

The Security Service of Ukraine published the testimony of one of the residents of de-occupied Kupyansk. He spoke about the torture he suffered at the hands of the Russian military.

During the interrogations, the FSB officers "knocked out" from local residents the names and addresses of ATO participants, Territorial Defense fighters, and people who had a patriotic stance. They threatened execution on a minefield and massacre of families that remained under occupation.

"During the first interrogation, they beat me for 40 minutes with electric shocks, shot at me either with pneumatics or with gas, I donʼt know — I was in a sack... They beat me with bats or iron pipes," the man says. According to him, some had crosses burned on their bodies with soldering irons.

The conditions of detention of illegally imprisoned Ukrainians were terrible: there were 8 people in a small cell designed for 2 people.

"Such actions of the Russian occupying forces fall under the category of torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment and punishment. This is clearly stated in the UN Convention against Torture of 1984, of which, by the way, the Russian Federation is also a party," the SSU explained.

Now the special service is identifying all the residents of the de-occupied territories who suffered from torture by the occupiers, and is trying to identify everyone who is involved in the commission of war crimes against the civilian population of Ukraine.