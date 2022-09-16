A “prison” was found in Kupyansk, where the Russians held more than 400 civilians. The Security Service of Ukraine started an investigation

The Security Service of Ukraine began to investigate the case regarding the prison of the Russian occupiers, which they set up in the district police department of Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. There they had a "command center" of the occupation administration, where local residents who refused to cooperate with the occupiers were detained and abused.

The SSU reported this on September 16.

The "prison" was three times overcrowded: in cells designed for 140 people, the occupiers held more than 400 at the same time, people slept standing up. The SSU emphasizes that according to international conventions, such treatment is recognized as torture and is cruel, inhumane treatment and punishment. The investigation is being conducted under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of the laws and customs of war.