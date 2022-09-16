The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Kherson region

A unit of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade of the "South" air command destroyed one more Russian Su-25 attack aircraft today, near 8:30 a.m., in the sky of the Kherson region.

This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian military on the southern front destroyed 71 Russian invaders and 27 units of Russian equipment.

In total, on the 205th day of the full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 54 050 people killed.