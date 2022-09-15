The Ukrainian military shot down 4 enemy planes over the past day

The Air Force destroyed five enemy targets — a drone and four planes — over the past day.

This is reported by the Air Force Command.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces destroyed a Su-25 attack aircraft in the eastern direction, and three Su-24 bombers were shot down in the south of the country.

In total, on the 204th day of the full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 53 850 people killed. 200 of them were killed over the past day. The occupiers also lost 60 pieces of equipment last day. The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kryvyi Rih and Mykolaiv directions.