The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 200 occupiers and 60 units of enemy equipment over the past day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. On the 204th day of the full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 53 850 people killed, 200 of them were killed over the past day.

The occupiers also lost 60 pieces of equipment.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kryvyi Rih and Mykolaiv directions.