The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated almost 8 000 km² of territory in two weeks

Since the start of the counteroffensive in September, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have already liberated more than 8 000 square kilometers. Stabilization measures are still ongoing in half of these territories.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

During the clearing of the territory, experts discover the remains of the occupiers, sabotage groups, detain collaborators and "restore complete security." The border guards were instructed to protect the state border in the liberated areas.

Zelensky emphasized that together with the Ukrainian troops, "ordinary normal life is returning to the de-occupied territory." Thus, in Balaklia and Hrakovo, pensions have already started to be issued immediately after five months of occupation.

"And all Ukrainian pensioners in the liberated territory will receive payments. "Ukraine always fulfills its social obligations to the people," Zelensky emphasized.