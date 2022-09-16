The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 71 occupiers and hit accumulations of Russian equipment in the south

The Ukrainian military destroyed 71 Russian occupiers and 27 units of Russian equipment on the southern front over the past day.

This was reported in the Operational Command "South".

In general, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed:

5 tanks;

14 units of armored vehicles;

"Grad" rocket salvo fire system;

self-propelled artillery and mortar installation "Nona-S";

self-propelled gun installation "Gvozdika";

anti-aircraft self-propelled installation "Shylka";

two "Msta-B" howitzers;

two 120 mm mortars.

Also, the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out 9 strikes and carried out more than 330 fire missions to target the enemyʼs manpower, weapons and equipment.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked an ammunition depot in Beryslavsky district, the Kakhovka Bridge, five pontoon crossings near Daryivka, Sadove and Nova Kakhovka.