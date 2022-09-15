In its resolution, the IAEA demands that Russia withdraw its troops from the ZNNP

The board of the International Atomic Energy Agency adopted a resolution demanding that Russia withdraw its troops from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
This is reported by Reuters.
In this document, the agency calls on Russia to "immediately cease all actions against, and at, the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant and any other nuclear facility in Ukraine". The resolution was adopted with 26 votes in favor. Russia and China voted against, while Egypt, South Africa, Senegal, Burundi, Vietnam, India, and Pakistan abstained.
This is the second resolution adopted by the IAEA after Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The first document was adopted in March before Russian troops occupied the ZNNP.
"The very next day, Russia spurned that call by seizing the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant. Russia is treating Ukraineʼs civilian infrastructure as a military prize, seeking to deprive Ukraine of control over its own energy resources and to use the plant as a base for military action against Ukraine," the US statement said.
- On September 1, the IAEA mission arrived at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The head of the agency, Raphael Grossi, said that six IAEA employees remain at the station. The agencyʼs delegation "saw everything it wanted to see in the first place." Grossi stated that he saw "remains of shells on the buildings — this means that the physical integrity of the objects was violated." However, the vast majority of the protection and safety systems at the station are in "relatively good condition".
- On September 5, four of the six representatives of the IAEA inspection team completed their work at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and left the site of the plant, two experts will continue their work at the ZNPP on a permanent basis. On the same day, the last line connecting the plant to the energy system of Ukraine was turned off at the Zaporizhzhya NPP.
- On September 6, the International Atomic Energy Agency published a report on the results of its visit to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant: the organization confirmed that Russian military equipment was indeed located there, and called for an immediate cessation of shelling to avoid a disaster.