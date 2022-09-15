In its resolution, the IAEA demands that Russia withdraw its troops from the ZNNP

The board of the International Atomic Energy Agency adopted a resolution demanding that Russia withdraw its troops from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

This is reported by Reuters.

In this document, the agency calls on Russia to "immediately cease all actions against, and at, the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant and any other nuclear facility in Ukraine". The resolution was adopted with 26 votes in favor. Russia and China voted against, while Egypt, South Africa, Senegal, Burundi, Vietnam, India, and Pakistan abstained.

This is the second resolution adopted by the IAEA after Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The first document was adopted in March before Russian troops occupied the ZNNP.

"The very next day, Russia spurned that call by seizing the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant. Russia is treating Ukraineʼs civilian infrastructure as a military prize, seeking to deprive Ukraine of control over its own energy resources and to use the plant as a base for military action against Ukraine," the US statement said.