In Kryvyi Rih, the water level in Inhulets is dropping rapidly. Almost 80 houses remain flooded

In Kryvyi Rih, the water level in the Inhulets River is dropping rapidly. If in the morning water arrived every hour by 40 cm, now the level has already dropped by 50 cm and continues to decrease.

This was reported to the State Emergency Service.

The rescuers have already completed the installation of another gate, which affected the volume of water leakage. The head of the State Emergency Service of Dnipropetrovsk region, Andriy Kulbach, noted that the rescuers work in extreme conditions, because the river has a very rapid current.

The deputy head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said that units of the State Emergency Service are pumping out water in four houses of the Ingulets district that were affected, and in seven more houses of the Central City district.

Currently, 79 out of 116 private residential buildings and homesteads remain flooded.

The head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, noted that at night, due to the threat of flooding, people were evacuated from more than 30 streets of the city, and water was supplied three hours after the shelling.

"But one more impact site of the Dagger missile was discovered. Now the system is being filled, if there are no additional problems, there will be water by the evening," Vilkul said.