Finland froze assets of Russians worth €190 million

Finnish authorities have frozen the assets of Russians who have come under sanctions for almost €190 million.
This was reported by MTV News.
It is noted that the arrests concern dozens of organizations. According to MTV News, the list of confiscated property is considerable. It contains a large number of intangible assets, stocks and money stored in accounts, various industrial raw materials, and vehicles.
- The police seized 10 billion hryvnias of assets of a former deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, who was engaged in business in Ukraine.
- On February 24, the Belgian government froze Russian assets worth €50.5 billion. These funds belong to 1 129 individuals and 110 companies from the Russian Federation.