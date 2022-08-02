Belgium has frozen more than €50 billion of Russian assets within the framework of European sanctions

On February 24, the Belgian government froze Russian assets worth €50.5 billion. These funds belong to 1 129 individuals and 110 companies from the Russian Federation, De Morgen reports.

According to the spokesman of the Ministry of Finance of Belgium, Francis Adeins, the funds were frozen in connection with the sanctions introduced against the Russian Federation for its aggression against Ukraine.

He clarified that for some Russian individuals and legal entities, sanctions have been in effect since 2014 — since the beginning of the temporary occupation of Crimea, however, for most of the individuals on the list, restrictive measures were introduced in February of this year after the Russian Federationʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine.