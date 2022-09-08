The police seized the assets of the former deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation in the amount of more than 10 billion UAH

The police seized the assets of a former deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, who was engaged in business in Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the National Police.

Employees of the Russian businessmanʼs enterprises set up a scheme to withdraw funds to the Russian Federation and avoid paying taxes.

Law enforcement officers established that after Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, these companies continued financial transactions with the Russian Federation through intermediaries from the European Union. The profits received went to the Russian budget.

Corporate rights, plants, factories, land plots and other real estate objects of the ex-State Duma deputy were arrested.

From now, the assets worth more than 10 billion UAH are planned to be transferred to the National Agency for Identification, Search and Management of Assets and Other Crimes (ARMA). Later, they can be used for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the reconstruction of the Ukrainian infrastructure destroyed by the Russians.