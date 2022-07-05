Assets related to Russia have already been seized in Ukraine — a total of 33 billion hryvnias

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have already seized 33 billion hryvnias in Russian-related assets. Some of them were handed over to the Agency for Search and Asset Management (ARMA).

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova wrote about this on her Facebook page.

"We are at war. Real. Not a hybrid or some "combined" — bloody war. We are fighting against those who historically and traditionally earned money, including in Ukraine. I am talking about citizens of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus. The possessions of the citizens of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus are calculated, naturally, in tens (if not hundreds) of billions of hryvnias. Our task is to identify, see the connections, prevent the change of owners, arrest them, make sure that the property or funds are transferred to the control of the state of Ukraine," she said.

Venediktova also briefly spoke about which assets were seized. In particular, the state removed the assets of companies from the orbit of Russian oligarch Mykhailo Fridman. The law enforcement officers also discovered that the Demurinsky mining and beneficiation plant in the Dnipropetrovsk oblast belonged to the Russian businessman Mykhailo Shelkov and did not pay taxes. Therefore, the property of the combine, as well as Shelkov himself, was arrested in Ukraine.

This also applies to companies and property related to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, Russian businessmen Molchanov and Nesterov, and many others. In addition, the state took away 26 regional gas companies that were part of the orbit of Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash.

"The result of our procedural efforts since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation is the estimated value of only the assessed seized property of businesses associated with the aggressor country and the country that is an accomplice in the war — almost 33 billion hryvnias. Assets for a third of this amount have already been transferred to ARMA management," she explained.