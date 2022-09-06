1 billion UAH worth property of a former Russian State Duma MP was seized in Ukraine

The court seized the corporate rights and property of paper and cardboard manufacturing enterprises, the owner of which is a former member of the Russian State Duma.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Arrested rights and 25 real estate objects of enterprises that are among the largest producers of paper and cardboard in Ukraine. The total amount of seized property exceeds one billion UAH [27 172 320, 00 USD].

According to the investigation, officials of these enterprises avoided paying taxes in 2019-2021 and legalized property obtained through crime. Because of this, the state did not receive 132 million UAH [3 586 746, 24 USD].

The prosecutorʼs office does not name the list of companies and suspects, as well as the name of the former Russian deputy.