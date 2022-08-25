More than UAH 300 million of Yanukovychʼs son were transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The seized funds of the "All-Ukrainian Development Bank" were transferred to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Since 2011, the eldest son of the fugitive president, Oleksandr Yanukovych, has owned 100% of the shares of this bank.

This was reported in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Bank employees tried to hide the illegal origin of cash in the bank. They carried out financial transactions and themselves legalized the proceeds obtained by crime.

These funds were seized and handed over to the Asset Management and Investigation Agency (ARMA).

Since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine, prosecutors have initiated the forcible seizure of property seized in the criminal case against Alexander Yanukovych. Now the court has decided to send these funds to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine — UAH 304 million belonging to the fugitive presidentʼs son were transferred to a special account.