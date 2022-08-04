The EU introduced new sanctions against Viktor Yanukovych and his son Oleksandr

The European Union introduced new sanctions against the former president of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych and his son Oleksandr Yanukovych.

The EU announced its decision on August 4.

The document claims that the son of the ex-president of Ukraine continues to conduct business in the occupied Donbas.

“During the presidency of Viktor Yanukovych and thanks to the personal connection with a group of persons close to his father, he assembled an array of business interests and accumulated a great fortune. He still runs his business activities in the Donbass region controlled by the separatists groups, especially in the energy, coal, construction, banking and real estate sectors. In particular, thanks to close ties with the pro-Russian separatists, he acquired key economic assets in the so-called “Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics”, inter alia in the energy, coal and realestate sectors,” the EU noted.

In addition, the "Oplot" battalion of fighters defended the real estate construction projects of the "DNR" of Yanukovych Jr. "Therefore, Oleksandr Yanukovych is responsible for supporting or implementing actions or policies which undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine," added the European Union.