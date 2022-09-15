The SSU detained 16 collaborators in the liberated territory of Kharkiv region

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained 16 collaborators in the de-occupied Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the SSU press service.

So far, 13 of them have already reported suspicion of committing crimes, and 11 of them have been taken into custody. In total, in the liberated settlements of Kharkiv region, the SSU officers conducted an in-depth check of almost 7 000 people. Also, during operational operations in the liberated territories, the SSU officers received complete lists with identifying data of representatives of the former occupation administration and persons who cooperated with the occupiers.

The registers of the "tax service" of the invaders were also discovered, which included all commercial structures that financed armed aggression through the payment of "taxes" to the budget of the Russian Federation.