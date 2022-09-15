The SSU detained 16 collaborators in the liberated territory of Kharkiv region

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained 16 collaborators in the de-occupied Kharkiv region.
This was reported by the SSU press service.
So far, 13 of them have already reported suspicion of committing crimes, and 11 of them have been taken into custody. In total, in the liberated settlements of Kharkiv region, the SSU officers conducted an in-depth check of almost 7 000 people. Also, during operational operations in the liberated territories, the SSU officers received complete lists with identifying data of representatives of the former occupation administration and persons who cooperated with the occupiers.
The registers of the "tax service" of the invaders were also discovered, which included all commercial structures that financed armed aggression through the payment of "taxes" to the budget of the Russian Federation.
- On September 13, the Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar reported that during the counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian military liberated more than 300 settlements (the real figure is almost twice as large). The operation will continue until the area is completely liberated.
- On September 10, the Ministry of Defense of Russia actually recognized the loss of the towns of Izyum and Balaklia in the Kharkiv region, but called it an "operation to roll back and transfer troops." The purpose of this "collapse" is to transfer the troops to the Donetsk direction.
- In Ukraine, a draft law has been prepared, which provides for criminal liability for obtaining a passport of the Russian Federation by civil servants or representatives of local authorities.