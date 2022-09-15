Uzbekistan is verifying information about the capture of two of its citizens near Balaklia. They allegedly volunteered for the Russian army

The Embassy of Uzbekistan is verifying information about the capture of two Uzbeks in Ukrainian captivity. They were allegedly captured during a counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region near Balaklia.

This is stated in the message of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Ukraine.

"A video showing the detention by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, allegedly of two citizens of Uzbekistan, who fought on the territory of this country, is circulating on social networks. In order to receive detailed and reliable information on this occasion, the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Ukraine sent an official note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine," they noted.

The embassy urged not to spread false information and to wait for official information.

Journalist Yury Butusov reported on the alleged detention of two Uzbeks in Kharkiv region. He posted on his YouTube channel a video of the interrogation of Russian soldiers who were captured during the counteroffensive. Two of them said that they were from Uzbekistan and had just arrived at the front. One man said that he worked in construction in Moscow for 5 years without documents — and he was sent to fight in Ukraine. Another one, who was injured, said that he was 22 years old and that he had joined the Redoubt PPC for money as a mortarman, and that he had been a student in Moscow before that.