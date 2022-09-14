Attack on journalists in “Ukreximbank” — the former chairman of the board was fined

The former chairman of the board of “Ukreximbank” Yevhen Metzger was found guilty of an attack on “Radio Liberty” (“Radio Svoboda”) journalists.

Judge Mykola Didyk of the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv announced the verdict. According to it, Metzger was found guilty under the article on the illegal seizure of materials and technical equipment collected by a journalist, obstructing the work of a journalist, committed by an official using his official position. Metzger was fined 3.4 thousand UAH without being deprived of the right to hold certain positions.

The former director of the institutionʼs bank security department Ihor Telbizov and the head of “Ukreximbank” internal security department Oleh Osipov, were also found guilty, and fines were also imposed on them.