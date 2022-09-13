Russian Foreign Minister Serhiy Lavrov received an American visa to attend the UN General Assembly

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Serhiy Lavrov and a number of members of the Russian delegation at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly received American visas to travel to New York for this event.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the Russian state agency TASS about this on September 13.

"Visas were given to Lavrov and a number of accompanying persons today," the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that they hoped other members of the delegation would also receive American visas.

Before issuing the visa, Russian diplomats complained that the American side was delaying the process of issuing visas to members of the delegation "for no reason", although the documents were submitted in advance.

The speech of the Russian delegation at the General Assembly is scheduled for September 24.