Reuters: The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry and his delegation were not issued American visas. Now they can not get to the UN event

Russia has asked the U.S. for 56 visas for Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his delegation. They were supposed to go to New York for the annual meeting of world leaders at the UN, but they have not yet received the relevant documents.

Reuters writes about it.

In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, which is available to Reuters journalists, Russiaʼs ambassador to the UN, Vasyl Nebenzia, noted that over the past few months, Washington has "constantly refused to grant entry visas" to Russians, including delegates to UN events.

The spokesperson of the U.S. State Department, in turn, said that the United States takes seriously its obligations as a host country of the UN event. He added that under American law, visa information is confidential, so he could not comment on individual cases.