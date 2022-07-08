Russian Foreign Ministers staged a boycott at the G20 meeting — Lavrov will leave the summit early

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov leaves the G20 summit in Indonesia early due to the boycott of the G7 foreign ministers. They refused a joint photo and a traditional dinner because of the presence of the Lavrov.
Kyodo, Reuters and Der Spiegel write about it.
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation will hold several meetings, address the press and return to Moscow. He will not take part in the working session in the afternoon.
One of the central topics at the summit is Russiaʼs war against Ukraine and its impact on the world economy. In view of the Boycott of Lavrov, representatives of other countries doubt that it will be possible to reach a consensus on Ukraine at this summit.
- On June 26, a summit of the leaders of the "Big Seven" was held in Germany. Then the G7 leaders agreed on an embargo on Russian gold, additional sanctions against Russia and aid to Ukraine, including military aid. Two days later, Russia and Belarus (which helps the Russian Federation in the war), received new sanctions.