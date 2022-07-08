Russian Foreign Ministers staged a boycott at the G20 meeting — Lavrov will leave the summit early

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov leaves the G20 summit in Indonesia early due to the boycott of the G7 foreign ministers. They refused a joint photo and a traditional dinner because of the presence of the Lavrov.

Kyodo, Reuters and Der Spiegel write about it.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation will hold several meetings, address the press and return to Moscow. He will not take part in the working session in the afternoon.

One of the central topics at the summit is Russiaʼs war against Ukraine and its impact on the world economy. In view of the Boycott of Lavrov, representatives of other countries doubt that it will be possible to reach a consensus on Ukraine at this summit.