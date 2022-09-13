Politico: The USA will announce a new $600 million military aid package for Ukraine this week

The United States plans this week to announce the allocation of a new $600 million military aid package to Ukraine.
Politico writes about this with reference to sources in Congress.
According to the source, it will include weapons and equipment similar to those in the previous $675 million aid package, namely additional ammunition for HIMARS artillery rocket systems, 105 mm howitzers and tens of thousands of artillery shells for them, high-speed anti-radar missiles HARM etc.
- The U.S. Department of Defense signed a series of $1.2 billion contracts with arms manufacturers to replenish supplies that were spent on Ukraine.
- On August 24, President Biden announced $3 billion in military aid to Ukraine. This is the 19th aid package from the US since the beginning of the Russian invasion. It includes NASAMS air defense systems, RQ-20 Puma drones, counter-battery radars, ammunition and more.