The Pentagon is buying $1.2 billion worth of weapons to replenish its stockpile

The US Department of Defense has signed a series of $1.2 billion contracts with arms manufacturers to replenish supplies that have been spent on Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the Pentagon.

They explained that a lot of weapons and equipment had been transferred from US military units and now needed to be renewed to maintain the combat capability of American troops.

The Pentagon will spend $352 million to replace the Javelin ATGMs, $624 million to replace the Stinger anti-aircraft systems, and $33 million to replace the HIMARS systems.

The agency noted that $14.5 billion in military aid was provided to Ukraine, but a significant portion of the equipment worth about $12.5 billion was taken directly from existing US Army stocks.