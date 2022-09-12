Ukrainian military entered the city of Svyatohirsk, Donetsk region. On the evening of September 12, the National Guard published a corresponding video with Vitaly Markiv, who is standing under the city council building.

"Units of the National Guard of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Territorial Defense entered the city of Sviatohirsk. Step by step, meter by meter, we are liberating our land from the occupiers," said Markiv.